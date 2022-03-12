Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,943.01 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002491 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

