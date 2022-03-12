Zelwin (ZLW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $365,969.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a market cap of $65.31 million and $365,969.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

