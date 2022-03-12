ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $362,427.63 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $362,427.63 and $5.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00183904 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00361852 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

