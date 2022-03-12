Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,153.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $444,008.04 and $18,153.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00389790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,168,791 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

