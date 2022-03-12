ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,824.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $27.05 million and $8,824.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.20 or 0.06605326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.09 or 1.00051013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041531 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

