ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $395,204.58 and $211.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00482136 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

