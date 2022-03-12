ZUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.89 or 0.06624354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,117.32 or 1.00014529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041870 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars.

