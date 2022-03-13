-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cano Health.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CANO. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Cano Health stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Cano Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

