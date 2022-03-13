-$0.05 EPS Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,768. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 245,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freshworks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

