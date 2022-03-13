-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

