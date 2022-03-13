-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $412.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

