-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

