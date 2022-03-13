$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,490 shares of company stock worth $469,492. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

