-$0.29 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

