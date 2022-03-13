$0.32 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

BRKL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

