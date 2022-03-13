$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 301,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Barclays PLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

