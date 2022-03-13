$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $27.73. 827,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.31 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

