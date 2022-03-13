$0.51 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

