$0.57 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Premier by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Premier by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

