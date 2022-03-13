$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. Banco Macro reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Macro.

BMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

