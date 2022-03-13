-$0.79 EPS Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to ($5.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 346,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,631. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

