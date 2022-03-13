$0.79 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

