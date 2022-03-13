$0.83 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

