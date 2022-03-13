$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Masco also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

MAS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.