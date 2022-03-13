$0.93 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.06. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

