$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

CTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

