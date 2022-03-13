$1.03 EPS Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.10. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 3,385,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

