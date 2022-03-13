$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

