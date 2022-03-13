$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.17. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

