$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.17. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
