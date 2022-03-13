-$1.13 EPS Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

