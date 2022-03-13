$1.21 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

WBS opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.