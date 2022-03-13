$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.