$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

MTH stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

