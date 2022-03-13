$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

