$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 311,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

