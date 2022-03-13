$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.