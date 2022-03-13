100,905 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. AES comprises approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 32.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

