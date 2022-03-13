$101.05 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to report $101.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $411.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $411.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.81 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $444.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 73,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,548 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

