10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.

