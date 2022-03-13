11,345 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

