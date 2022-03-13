12,309 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $262.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

