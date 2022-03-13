12,897 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. ResMed comprises about 2.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.07. 406,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,763. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.32 and a 200 day moving average of $257.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $10,124,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

