13,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. ACG Wealth owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

XAR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 300,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,460. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81.

