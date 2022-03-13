$133.22 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will report $133.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.01 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $108.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $557.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

