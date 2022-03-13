14,131 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $65.92. 981,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,350. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

