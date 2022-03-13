14,152 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 154,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

PATK opened at $64.52 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.