$143.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce $143.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $592.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $611.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.27 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $677.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

