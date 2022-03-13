$157.80 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce $157.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.05 million. Stratasys posted sales of $134.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.18 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

