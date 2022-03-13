180,450 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The company has a market capitalization of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

