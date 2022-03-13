$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to post $189.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NTCT opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.